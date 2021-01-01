NEWS Ed Sheeran is the richest young British star for a third year Newsdesk Share with :





Ed Sheeran has retained his crown as the richest British celebrity aged 30 and under, according to the heat Rich List, an annual guide to the UK and Ireland’s richest young stars.



The singer-songwriter, 30, has increased his estimated worth in the past 12 months to a whopping £236.5m.



A decade on from when he released his first solo single, Ed can now boast the most-streamed single of all time with Shape of You, and the highest-grossing tour of all time (£567m for the ÷ tour). And with a new album =, a stadium tour and a new Tik Tok deal, he shows no sign of slowing down.

Ed’s assets come at a cost, though – his Suffolk estate reportedly costs £27k a year just to clean and his tax bill is a whopping £28.3m!



Harry Styles retains his number two position in the list with £80m. Just after 1D split, Harry made £37m on the Rich List. He’s since doubled that with his successful solo career and acting roles, as well as savvy investments, including a new live music arena in Manchester. Harry’s gender-fluid dressing style has made him a fashion darling and he has a lucrative Gucci promo deal.



Little Mix are in third place with £66.7m. In the ten years since they won X Factor, they’ve sold more than 60m records. Despite splitting with Jesy Nelson and not touring due to COVID, the girl band has had a bumper year with their new album Confetti, BBC talent show Little Mix: The Search and a Brit award. They’ve lent their name to everything from Gold Magic perfume to kids’ clothes at Primark, and then there’s the Instagram deals on top of that – it’s estimated that Perri scooped £36k for the post announcing she was expecting a baby.



Having split from the band, solo artist Jesy Nelson finds herself as a new entry at number 19 this year with £13.5m.



Niall Horan is in fourth position with earnings of £57.5m. Most of Niall’s nest-egg comes from his 1D days, but he’s also pocketed money in his own right with solo albums and tours. The Irishman has some pricey properties (£5m London penthouse, £2.9m Hollywood mansion and a £1.25m London home), but he’s also invested in Irish athleisure brand Gym + Coffee and his Modest! Golf firm.



Rounding off the top five is model Cara Delevingne. Modelling for Burberry, DKNY and Dior saw the UK catwalk queen’s company Cara & Co turn over profits of £9.6m for 2020.



Elsewhere in the top ten, there’s Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne in joint sixth place with £47m each. Louis has not only signed a new record deal but is about to launch his own management company. ID alumni Zayn Malik is not far behind, with a tidy £38m.



Singers Dua Lipa and Sam Smith are in eight and tenth place respectively, Dua Lipa has £43.5m following the success of her Future Nostalgia album and high-income partnerships with Versace, YSL, Puma and Evian. Meanwhile, Sam has £36.8m, having sold over 30m albums worldwide and recently picking up £183k for singing Stay With Me at the Las Vegas wedding of a casino heiress.



Notable new entries this year include Scottish crooner Lewis Capaldi with £17m. Two years ago, he claimed to have less than £200 in his bank account, now his ballad Someone You Loved has raked him in £2.4m. Also making their debut in this year’s heat Rich List are dance duo Disclosure (brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence), who have three top-selling albums and lucrative DJ gigs around the world.



Actress Millie Bobby Brown is in at number 25 with £7.2m. The Netflix star, 17, now pockets £200k an episode for Stranger Things, while playing the lead in Enola Holmes nets her £4.4m. She also owns vegan beauty brand Florence by Mills.



Jake Bugg is at 26 with £6.1m, singer Anne-Marie debuts at number 29 with £5.4m, and award-winning Streatham rapper Dave rounds off this year’s list at number 30 with £5.2m.



Love Island’s Liberty Poole sensationally quit the villa one week before the final, but she’s already this year’s biggest earner, having netted a £1m deal with fashion brand In The Style, and a six-figure contract with Skinny Tan. She has also signed up for next year’s Dancing On Ice, while experts believe she could pocket £24k in sponsored posts to her 1.5m Instagram followers.



Cyclist Laura Kenny is not only the UK’s most successful female Olympian with five gold medals, but she’s also the richest British sportswoman (£4.7m), thanks to a list of endorsements including iPhone7, Prudential and Adidas, plus an autobiography penned with husband Jason, who just happens to be the UK’s most successful male Olympian.



Just behind her is 18-year-old British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu (£4m) who made history this year by winning the US Open and becoming the first British woman to win a tennis Grand Slam in 44 years. She scooped the £1.8m prize money, adding to the £500k she’d already earned. Then there’s the deals with Nike and Wilson. Experts believe she could earn £100m or more in sponsorship deals.



Kylie Jenner remains the wealthiest star aged 30 or under outside the UK. The 24 year old tops heat’s International Top 5, and with a huge £773m, it makes her the richest in the Kardashian/Jenner clan.



Top Ten Richest British Celebrities Aged 30 and Under 2021

Ed Sheeran, 30, (£236.5m)

Harry Styles, 27, (£80m)

Little Mix (£66.7m)

Niall Horan, 28, (£57.5m)

Cara Delevingne, 29, (£52m)

Louis Tomlinson, 29, (£47m) and Liam Payne, 28, (£47m)

No seven due to joint sixth place

Dua Lipa, 26, (£43.5)

Zayn Malik, 28, (£38m)

Sam Smith, 29, (£36.8m)

Wealthiest stars outside the UK

Kylie Jenner, 24, (£773m)

Justin Bieber, 27, (£347m)

Miley Cyrus, 28, (£190m)

Ariana Grande, 28, (£162m)

BTS (£100m)



Richest British Sportswomen

Laura Kenny, 29, (£4.7m)

Emma Raducanu, 18, (£4m)

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, 28, (£3.8m)

Sky Brown, 13, (£3.5m)

Ellie Simmonds, 26, (£3.2m)



Most Bankable Love Island Stars

Liberty Poole, 22, (£1.7m)

Millie Court, 24, (£700k)

Kaz Kamwi, 27, (£300k)

Chloe Burrows, 26, (£200k)

Toby Aromolaran, 22, (£150k)



Now in its eleventh year, the heat Rich List delves into the bank accounts of Britain’s youngest, richest stars to find out exactly where they make their money. Combing through their company accounts (where available), record sales, TV contracts and endorsement deals, heat produces an estimate for their lifetime earnings to date. Each entry must be an entertainer aged 30 or under, and born in, or chiefly resident in, the UK or Ireland.



The 30 Richest Celebrities 30 and Under appears in this week’s heat magazine, on sale now (Tuesday 2 November).