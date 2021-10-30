The Enemy reunite and announce 15th-anniversary tour for 2022

The Enemy are reuniting for a 2022 UK tour to mark the 15th anniversary of their 2007 debut LP 'We'll Live And Die In These Towns'.



Frontman Tom Clarke surprised fans at his solo homecoming show at HMV Empire Coventry on Saturday (30.10.21) by bringing out bassist Andy Hopkins and drummer Liam Watts for their first live performance since the rock band's three sold-out farewell shows in the city in 2016.



And fans in attendance were given the chance to buy tickets for their upcoming gig at the venue on October 28, 2022, which will be the final date of their comeback tour, by scanning QR codes dotted around the place - and it's already sold-out.



The tour in honour of the milestone of their chart-topping seminal album will kick off on September 22 in Leeds.



In a statement, the 'It's Automatic' group said: “2022 marks the 15th anniversary of ‘We’ll Live And Die In These Towns’ and six years since we all played together. Over the last decade-and-a-half we’ve watched fans begin to really treasure those songs and we’re asked on an almost daily basis if there is any chance of the three of us getting back on stage together, so we know how much this will mean to the fans.



“What we weren’t expecting was quite how excited we would all be to play together again. There’s a lot of anticipation and excitement from the three of us to go out and play, just us, the songs and the fans. We really can’t wait!”



Taking to Twitter following the gig, Tom admitted the response from fans has been "life-affirming".



He wrote: "I never imagined the love and excitement that would be forthcoming today. I knew it would be well received, but this has been life affirming. I hope we do you all proud. X. (sic)"



For the 10th anniversary of the platinum-selling record - which boasted hit singles including 'Had Enough' and 'Away From Here' - in 2017, the 35-year-old Indie star embarked on an intimate tour in honour of the LP, which saw him perform some songs live that were never played at their shows because they were so stripped back.



The Enemy called time on their 10-year spanning career after a six-date run in 2016.



Tickets for all shows except for Coventry go on general sale from 10am on Friday, November 5th. The tour features special guests Little Man Tate (all shows except for Sheffield, Cardiff and Norwich) and Wide Eyed Boy.







The Enemy's 2022 tour dates are:







September



22nd - Leeds, O2 Academy



23rd - Newcastle, O2 City Hall



24th - Sheffield, O2 Academy



29th - Manchester, O2 Ritz







October



1st - Bristol, O2 Academy



2nd - Cardiff, Tramshed



5th - Norwich, UEA



7th - Bournemouth, O2 Academy



8th - Birmingham, O2 Academy



13th - Leicester, O2 Academy



14th - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town



20th - Liverpool, O2 Academy



21st - Glasgow, O2 Academy



22nd - Edinburgh, O2 Academy



28th - Coventry, HMV Empire (SOLD OUT)