Mariah Carey drops teaser for Christmas-themed project

Mariah Carey shared a video on Instagram to tease an upcoming holiday project just as Halloween came to an end on Sunday.



Captioned "Ready? Let's go!" the 30-second long video opens with Halloween decorations and three jack-o-lanterns that spell out "It's not time."



Dressed in a sparkly red gown, the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas is seen walking through the door with a candy cane-decorated bat and looking around at the decorations.



As the clock strikes midnight, Carey smashes the jack-o-lantern that reads "not" as her 1994 hit All I Want for Christmas Is You starts to play.



The rest of the video depicts the Hero hitmaker wearing a Santa Claus-inspired jumpsuit while playing in fake snow, snuggling her dog, and holding up a Christmas ornament.



Although no specifics were announced, the camera pans over a Christmas present with the date "11/5", hinting that a holiday-themed announcement can be expected later this week.



The video ends with the message, "It's Time!!! To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie... cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!"