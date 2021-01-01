Michael Buble poised to announce Las Vegas residency

Michael Buble is reportedly heading to Las Vegas for a residency in 2022.

The 'Haven't Met You Yet' hitmaker is expected to announce a stint at the world-famous Resorts World in Sin City next year, ET Canada reports.

The news was first mentioned by VitalVegas.com in a tweet that read: “Nobody guessed it, so here’s the scoop! Michael Bublé joins the roster of big name talent at Resorts World starting mid-2022. Expect an official announcement in November. Big get for Resorts World … Interesting responses to Buble scoop. For anyone doubting his star power, rumor is he could get Gaga money, or about $1 million a show. (sic)"

The 46-year-old singer is yet to confirm the report but will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Lady Gaga and Katy Perry.

Meanwhile, Michael - who is often dubbed the King of Christmas - previously revealed his wife and kids prefer to listen to other Yuletide songs to his own festive records.

The 'Feeling Good' hitmaker's spouse Luisana Lopilato and their brood - Noah, eight, Elias, five, and Vida, three - like to put on classics by Bing Crosby over his 2011 'Christmas' LP.

He said: "It's funny.

"We don't play mine very much.

"But we had Bing Crosby playing in the van driving on a family vacation ... they love all that stuff."

Michael previously revealed he spends a big part of Christmas Day having a dance party.

The 'Home' singer embraces the "excesses" of the festive season but his family's favourite "tradition" is a huge musical celebration with their extended family on December 25.

He said: "Christmas is basically about excess for us - excess love and excess drinking and food.

"But my favourite part of Christmas, the tradition now, is the dance party.

"It's just a huge party with kids. My sister Crystal's pregnant again with another little one - she's got three. My other sister's got two, and I've got three kids.

"We play Christmas music and it's literally three hours of full-no dance, disco and karaoke.

"And all of us parents get rid of our cynicism and get rid of being adults for a couple of days.

"We get to look at the world through the eyes of the kids. I think that's probably our favourite part."