Paul McCartney welcomes Foo Fighters into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Paul McCartney inducted the Foo Fighters into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

During the event, the rock band - comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee - performed their hits Best of You, My Hero, and Everlong for the crowd at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

They then teamed with the British music legend on a rendition of his classic song Get Back, before McCartney gave a speech in which he compared forming Wings after The Beatles broke up in 1970 to frontman Dave Grohl's founding of the Foo Fighters in the years after Nirvana dissolved following Kurt Cobain's death in 1994.

"In my case, I thought, 'Well, I'll make an album where I play all the instruments myself.' So I did that. Dave's group broke up - what's he do? He makes an album where he plays all the instruments himself. Do you think this guy's stalking me?" joked McCartney. "Anyway, so me, I'm going to name my new group, and I call them Wings. So Dave's got the same problem, and he's got to think of a name for the group, so he comes up with Foo Fighters. So now the group is formed, and it's ready to take flight. It's Dave, Taylor, Nate, Pat, Chris, and Rami - all the members of the Foo Fighters. So here they are tonight. I was just saying to them in the dressing room, 'This is it. You're here in Cleveland, and tonight, you're going to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.' I mean, it's not just any Hall of Fame, it's the f**king Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.'"

The Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility.

During the ceremony, Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go's, JAY-Z, and Todd Rundgren were also honoured as part of the Performer Category, while LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads received the Musical Excellence Award.