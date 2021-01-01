Halsey insists exhaustive publicity tours are no longer 'sustainable'

Halsey has insisted long publicity tours are no longer "sustainable" for musicians.

The Without Me hitmaker, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, has had a busy couple of years, having released her third studio album Manic in 2020 and a follow-up, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, in August. Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin also welcomed their first child, a son named Ender, in July, and in a new chat with Billboard, the star asserted that they wouldn't ever be tempted to support an album like Manic ever again.

"Making this record has changed the trajectory of my career forever. Manic was a commercial success and had huge pop singles. I was doing radio interviews every single day, and I almost died flying back-and-forth across the world, trying to promote this thing. I think that if I had tried to make another album like that, I would have just completely dried myself out to the point of no return where rejuvenation would have taken a very, very long hiatus," the 27-year-old stated. "Having to support music in that way is not sustainable. But when you make something like what we've made, it has a life of its own, and the audience keeps it alive and keeps it going. And seeing it work has given me a type of confidence that I think will change what my fifth album sounds like. (And) my sixth, my seventh, my eighth."

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power was produced and co-written by Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and while it has received critical acclaim, Halsey isn't expecting it to win any awards.

"The record is outstanding, and I'm really proud of what we've done. The most important thing to me is that it continues to have a life and continues to grow and burns and burrows slowly with the audience instead of coming in fast and burning out just as fast, like most records seem to do these days. Longevity can't be manufactured. It's got to be something real that people invest themselves in," they added.