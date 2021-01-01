Camila Cabello took more relaxed approach to making new album

Camila Cabello took a more relaxed approach when it came to making her third album Familia.

The Havana singer switched up her songwriting schedule for her upcoming record because she wanted to allow herself the space to write songs at her own pace and give herself time to find inspiration.

"It's the most grounded and calm I've ever been making an album," she told Glamour magazine. "I worked with people I wanted to have dinner with, and I was like, 'I'm not going to write every single day for months, but write a few days a week and have time to gather experiences and be a human being.'"

The former Fifth Harmony star made Familia with just a handful of collaborators she could be candid about her feelings with and she believes the intimate approach has resulted in her best music yet.

The 24-year-old, who now gives herself at least one day off a week, was inspired to make changes to her intense work schedule after the Covid-19 lockdown last year made her realise how tired she was.

"I by no means am trying to complain but it was such a thing of, 'I have to get onstage tomorrow and I'm performing at this big thing,' or whatever," she explained. "'I want to do a good job. How do I do that when I feel nervous?' I did this without being like, 'Am I even happy right now? Do I even feel healthy?' I didn't have the space to ask myself those questions. I'm still working a ton now, but after quarantine I'm able to be like, 'You know what? Right now I'm just not happy. I need to change something.'"

Familia is due to be released later this year.