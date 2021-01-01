Alexandra Burke to release first album in three years

Alexandra Burke is set to release her first album in three years.

The 33-year-old singer has been in the studio working on new music and she has already attracted interest from three record labels, who are eager to release her first record since 2018's 'The Truth Is'.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Alexandra is back in the studio and feeling more inspired than ever. She performed all of her hits at Mighty Hoopla in London at the beginning of September and the reaction was so overwhelming that it has given her the push to make huge floor-filling pop songs again.

"The music is really upbeat and just about celebrating life, love and having a good time."

Alexandra is feeling more confident than ever about her music and insiders explained that winning 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins' recently, alongside Aled Davies and Wes Nelson, gave her a boost.

The source added: "Her creative juices are flowing and she feels like a brand new artist after winning 'SAS'. She’s got a lot more to give. Life is exciting again for her and she’s back in her happy place.

"She put a snippet of a song out on her social media earlier this week and felt overwhelmed by the response and good will. She feels like she’s making her first album again.”

Alexandra is working on tunes for her new album with producers Dot Inc and Parx, who have previously collaborated with Sean Paul.

Meanwhile, Alexandra recently revealed she had to have therapy after taking part in 'SAS: Who Dares Wins', the gruelling Channel 4 military training show.

She said: “I was crying all the time. If I saw an advert for the army, I had a panic attack. That side of it was really awful. I did get therapy. I wasn’t sleeping well at all.

"I always thought there was somebody outside waiting to attack me. So I got a bit paranoid.”