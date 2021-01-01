Fetty Wap arrested on drugs charges

Fetty Wap has been arrested in New York on federal drugs charges.

The 30-year-old rapper, real name William Junior Maxwell II, was apprehended by FBI agents at Citi Field stadium in Queens, where the Rolling Loud music festival was held on Thursday, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

He is due in federal court in Central Islip, New York, to answer to the charges on Friday.

The indictment against him is still sealed and no further details of the arrest have been released.

The Trap Queen hitmaker was arrested after allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel back in 2019 and faced three counts of battery. Another arrest in November 2017 resulted in a DUI charge after police claimed he had been caught drag racing on a New York City highway.