Zayn Malik charged with harassing Gigi and Yolanda Hadid

Zayn Malik pleaded no contest to harassing his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid on Wednesday.

Editors at TMZ published a report on Thursday which claimed that Yolanda was "seriously considering" filing a police report against the Pillowtalk singer after he allegedly "struck" her during a recent dispute, an allegation the British star has denied.

On Friday, TMZ reporters revealed that Zayn was actually charged with four criminal offences of harassment and pleaded no contest on Wednesday.

In addition to being fined for the charges, the 28-year-old was given 90 days of probation for each count, bringing the total to 360 days. He was also ordered to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program and have no contact with Yolanda or a security guard.

According to legal documents obtained by the publication, the heated argument between Zayn and Yolanda took place on 29 September at his and Gigi's home in Pennsylvania while the model was away in Paris.

Zayn allegedly "shoved (Yolanda) into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain", called her a "f**king Dutch s**t" and ordered her to stay away from his and Gigi's 13-month-old daughter Khai.

The former One Direction star allegedly screamed down the phone at Gigi, asking her to defend him against her mother, and yelled at the security guard to get out of his house and tried to fight him.

Zayn has not yet commented on the latest report, however, on Thursday, he told TMZ, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

He also wrote on social media, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

It was reported on Thursday that Zayn and Gigi, who began dating in 2015, were no longer together, although it is unclear when they split.