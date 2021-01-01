Jesy Nelson confirms she's 'not talking' to former Little Mix bandmates

Jesy Nelson has confessed she no longer talks to her former Little Mix bandmates, amid reports of a bitter feud.

Jesy, who left the group last year, recently clashed with her ex-pals as Leigh-Anne Pinnock allegedly criticised her for 'blackfishing' - a slang term for white people who adopt styles to try and look Black - in the video for her debut solo track Boyz.

Social media influencer NoHun claimed to have received direct messages from Leigh-Anne accusing Jesy of having "cut us (Little Mix) off" and calling her a "horrible person". Although the messages are unverified, the controversy prompted Jesy's Boyz collaborator Nicki Minaj to slam the Love (Sweet Love) hitmaker in a shared Instagram Live session.

Now, Jesy has opened up about the feud, insisting the animosity doesn't come from her.

"We're not talking anymore," she told U.K. chat show host Graham Norton. "It is sad but honestly there is no bad blood from my side, and I still love them to pieces and genuinely wish them all the best.

"I loved my time with them, and we've got the most incredible memories together but it's just one of those things which needs to take time, so who knows. To me, they are still the sickest girl band in the world."

Boyz has been met with mixed reviews, but one person who apparently loves the track, which samples his 2001 hit Bad Boy for Life, is Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who makes a cameo in Jesy's video, a remake of the promo film for the rapper's original.

"From the moment I wrote the song I knew I wanted him in it," the 30-year-old singer explained. "He heard the song and loved it and then said he would be in the video. I feel like he definitely thought I was in the Spice Girls!"

She also disputed recent reports suggesting her debut album has been delayed due to the controversy, as she told Graham she was "still in the writing process and I don't want to rush things".