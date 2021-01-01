Zayn Malik denies 'striking' Gigi Hadid's mother

Zayn Malik has "adamantly denied" striking Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid during a dispute.

Editors at TMZ published a report on Thursday which claimed that Yolanda was "seriously considering" filing a police report against the Pillowtalk singer after he allegedly "struck" her last week.

Zayn responded by issuing a statement to the publication in which he said, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

The singer, who shares a 13-month-old daughter named Khai with the model, posted a lengthier statement on social media which shed more light on the situation.

"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart," he wrote. "In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

The former One Direction star concluded his statement by expressing his disappointment that the family matter has been made public.

"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press," he wrote.

Following reports of the incident, multiple sources confirmed to People that Zayn, 28, and Gigi, 26, are no longer together, and a representative for the supermodel responded by saying, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

The former couple has had an on-off relationship since 2015 and welcomed Khai in September 2020.