Snoop Dogg ends Eminem feud ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Snoop Dogg has ended his feud with Eminem ahead of them sharing a stage at next year's Super Bowl.

The Gin and Juice rapper angered his former pal last year by saying he wasn't a "top 10" rapper of all time, and in an interview on America's The Breakfast Club radio show, Snoop, real name Cordozar Broadus, Jr., revealed he has since apologised for the comment - as it was taken as a criticism.

"Man, I love Eminem. And the thing is, we love hip-hop so much, we competitive. We battle rappers, so that was supposed to trigger that in him," the 50-year-old explained. "We brothers, and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and we get down and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other, and the way we need to talk in public about each other.

"I felt like I was out of pocket. I apologised to him, and I let him know and I'm just bettering myself. I make mistakes. I ain't perfect, I'm Snoop Dogg."

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers III, and Snoop share a mentor in Dr. Dre and will be joining the hip-hop legend onstage at half-time during Super Bowl LVI in February. Also performing at the SoFi Stadium in Snoop and Dre's native Los Angeles will be Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

Revealing his delight at being asked to perform in his hometown, the rapper added: "Dr. Dre is one of my closest associates. When I knew he got the call, I figured I was going to get the call soon. But to add Eminem, Kendrick and Mary J. Blige is special. These are his super friends to actually show people why he is who he is."