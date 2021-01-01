Duran Duran biopic in the works

Duran Duran are the next major music act with a biopic in the works.



Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes and John and Roger Taylor have enviously watched the success of films about fellow music icons Queen and Elton John and want to make a movie about their own days as Wild Boys in the 1980s.



"It's something that is under discussion," Roger told The Sun. "It is being discussed and we've had different scripts and ideas put forward. We haven't quite decided on the right one yet. But there are things in development so we will see where they go. We would love to do something like that and I think something will happen in the next few years."



Asked about which actors could be involved, he added: "I would want a really good Hollywood actor to play me. It would have to be someone who's on the cusp of their career, who's got the right look, the right vibe and that's going to take some time to find I think."



Elton John's biopic, Rocketman, was a box office and critical success while Rami Malek earned a Best Actor Oscar for his performance as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.