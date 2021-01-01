NEWS Ed Sheeran announces intimate Christmas church show Newsdesk Share with :





Ed Sheeran is delighted to announce a special Christmas fan show, ‘Ed Sheeran’s Merry Christmas Gathering’ in aid of Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation, that’ll take place on Monday 13 December at St. John at Hackney Church, London.



To be in with a chance to buy tickets, fans will need to pre-order the album through Ed Sheeran’s official store from now until 3pm GMT on Wednesday 3rd November (if you have pre-ordered the album prior to this, you will also have access to buy tickets) - unique codes will be sent via email to everyone eligible on Monday 8th November, with general sale commencing on Friday 12th November.



Ed’s highly anticipated new album ‘=’ will be released tomorrow, Friday 29th October through Asylum/Atlantic.