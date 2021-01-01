Motorhead encourage us to grow a 'Lemmy Mo' for 'Movember' to support men’s health

With a career spanning five decades, the ear shattering, rock n’roll juggernaut of MOTÖRHEAD was fronted by the inimitable Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister until he sadly passed after a short battle with cancer in 2015. Renowned for his signature moustache, arguably the most recongnisable in rock n’roll history, MOTÖRHEAD are proud to announce they are teaming up with MÖVEMBER for their annual fundraising campaign this year.
Supporters are encouraged to ‘shave down’ on 31st October and grow a moustache – or in this case your very own ‘Lemmy Mo’, through the month of November, to raise funds and awareness. All funds go directly toward supporting men’s health projects across mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.
By joining team MOTÖRHEAD and growing your own Lemmy Mo’ you’ll be raising much needed funds for MÖVEMBER and all the great work that they do. The biggest fundraisers will have a chance to win a selection of very special MOTÖRHEAD prizes!
To sign up to grow your own mo', visit www.movember.com/lemmy