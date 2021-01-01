NEWS Rap superstar Saweetie to host and perform at the 2021 MTV EMAS Newsdesk Share with :





MTV today confirmed that rapper/actress/entrepreneur Saweetie will host and perform “Best Friend” and “Back To The Streets” from her upcoming debut album Pretty Bitch Music at the “2021 MTV EMAs” airing on Sunday, November 14th.



“Anything can happen at the MTV EMAs,” said Saweetie. “The EMAs celebrate the universal language of music for the whole world to see and I can’t wait to get out there and perform because I’ve got some surprises of my own!”



“We’re thrilled to have Saweetie host and perform on this year’s EMAs in Budapest,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS. “Saweetie is a multi-talented force who will undoubtably light up the stage on one of music’s biggest nights.”



Saweetie nabbed a “2021 MTV EMA” nomination for “Best New” alongside Giveon, Olivia Rodrigo, Rauw Alejandro, Griff and The Kid LAROI. Earlier this year she took home her first-ever MTV VMA Award for “Best Art Direction” for “Best Friend” ft. Doja Cat with Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile at the 2021 ceremony in Brooklyn, New York.