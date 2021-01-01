Lorde feeling 'isolated' living away from home amid pandemic

Lorde is feeling "isolated from friends and loved ones" at home in New Zealand while she's living in New York.



The 24-year-old singer, who released her third album Solar Power in August, penned a letter to fans on Tuesday in which she opened up about an unexpectedly "tough" year.



"The pandemic has continued to make things difficult, lonely, or dangerous for absolutely everyone in varying degrees, but outside of that, 2021 has been tough in completely unexpected ways," the Green Light hitmaker wrote, sharing that she is living in New York ahead of her massive 2022 tour.



"Being away from home at a time where the country's struggling to contain the virus, feeling isolated from friends and loved ones there. Looking out at the country I'm in and feeling estranged from so much of what I see, and knowing it feels as estranged from me," she continued.



The Grammy winner revealed that the isolation has made her reconsider her three-year social media break because she misses connecting with fans.



"The decision to step back from social media has been something I've really questioned through this time," she wrote. "I was so sure skipping the negatives (compulsive time-wasting, IV drip of dread, satisfying but hollow validation loop) would outweigh missing out on the positives (feeling like part of a community, hearing your sweet words, hitting you back). But I've really, really missed you."