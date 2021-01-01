Finneas won't be hurt if sister Billie Eilish ditches him for other songwriters

Billie Eilish's brother and songwriting partner Finneas won't be upset if his sister decides to end their partnership and work with other people.

The 24-year-old has co-written and produced all of his superstar sibling's solo hits to date - and is now in hot demand as a collaborator for artists including the likes of Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Camila Cabello.

Despite having a close working relationship with his sister, Finneas told Music Week magazine that there'd be no hard feelings if she wanted to end their creative partnership.

"My role in Billie's career is always going to be that the door is open and that I'm always excited and honoured to be working with her," he explained. "I will support her and be a fan of her music forever. And I'll make it with her as long as she would like to make music together."

The prolific music producer stated that they have a strong creative relationship because both of them want to keep working together to make hits such as Bad Guy, Bond theme No Time to Die, and Therefore I Am.

"I feel like relationships - creative and otherwise - are only fun because you're both choosing to be in them, not because you have to be in them," he added. "So that's the way I want this one to feel. I want her to feel she can do whatever she wants. And if she's choosing to work with me, it's because she's making that choice to."