Maneskin and Kim Petras to perform at the 2021 MTV EMAs

MTV today announced the first set of international superstars to perform at the “2021 MTV EMAs.” Maluma, Måneskin and Kim Petras will take to the stage for the global music celebration airing Sunday, November 14th.



Fresh from his successful Papi Juancho USA 2021 tour, global Latin superstar Maluma and 2020 VMA winner for “Best Latin,” is returning to the EMA stage for the second time and nominated in the “Best Latin” and “Best Lat Am-Central Act” categories.



Italian rock sensations Måneskin, who’ve been taking the world by storm, will make their EMA stage debut. The band, who recently released their new single, ‘MAMMAMIA,” is nominated for “Best Rock,” and “Best Group.”



International pop star Kim Petras, who recently performed an electrifying rendition of her latest single, “Future Starts Now” during the VMAs pre-show, will make her EMAs debut this year.



Show host, presenters, and additional performers to be announced.



The “2021 MTV EMAs” will take place at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and broadcast live on MTV in 180 countries on Sunday, November 14, at 9:00pm CET.



The official MTV EMA Red Carpet is presented by Zalando.



Voting is now open at mtvema.com until November 10th at 11:59pm CET.