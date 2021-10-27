Wet Leg named Independent Venue Week ambassadors

Wet Leg have been unveiled as ambassadors for Independent Venue Week 2022.



The highly-lauded indie-rock duo - comprising Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers - have been announced as champions of the annual celebration of independent music venues in the UK, which will return as an in-person event next year after the COVID-19 pandemic saw the event go online this year.



It returns on January 31, 2022, and runs through to February 6 in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.



On Wednesday (27.10.21), BBC 6 Music's Steve Lamacq took to the stage at The 229 club in London to unveil Wet Leg as this year's ambassadors.



On becoming IVW ambassadors, Wet Leg - who hail from the Isle of Wight - said: "We grew up in a place where we had no music venues at all and after living in Bristol and London, it’s been incredible to experience what it’s like to be a part of a scene; to feel that sense of community that you can pinpoint geographically to a place, to a venue, I think is quite important and quite special particularly for emerging bands and artists.



It’s a bit of a delicate ecosystem - Music makers and lovers are supported by the venues and in turn, the venues are supported by bands/artists and their fans passing through. The way I see it is this - No Independent venues = No music scene. No community. And to me, I feel that that’s something worth continuing to preserve and nurture. That's why we're super stoked and very very proud to be ambassadors for this year's Independent Venue Week."



Three additional ambassadors for the remaining nations will be announced on Friday (29.10.21).



The Director of Music at Arts Council England, Dr Claire Mera-Nelson, said: “As we move beyond lockdown and into a recovery phase, the importance of independent, grassroots music venues to the local and artistic communities they serve is greater than ever. Independent Venue Week is a vital ingredient in the success of our grassroots live music sector, showcasing our brilliant independent venues and artists across the country each year. Thanks to National Lottery funding and the players that make it possible, we’re delighted to be able to support Independent Venue Week and the grassroots venues and artists it supports.”



Details of shows, tours and ticket links are available via independentvenueweek.com/uk/ticketsandinfo, which will be updated continuously over the coming weeks and months along with details of this year’s Independent Venue Week Live 2021 record release.