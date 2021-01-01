Led Zeppelin join TikTok

Led Zeppelin have joined TikTok.



The iconic heavy rock band - comprising Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones, and formerly the late John Bonham - have launched their own profile on the video-sharing platform, which will be home to artwork and graphics, classic live performances, and other video content.



What's more, the 'Stairway To Heaven' hitmakers' entire back catalogue is available for users to add to their videos, including fan-favourites 'Whole Lotta Love', 'Immigrant Song', 'Black Dog', 'Ramble On', and 'Kashmir'.



Another legendary group, The Beatles, recently joined the app.



Fans of the iconic Liverpool band - which was comprised of the late John Lennon and George Harrison, and surviving members Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr - now have a choice of 36 songs from their discography to pick from to soundtrack their clips.



The hits include 'Hey Jude’, ‘Love Me Do, ‘The Long and Winding Road,’ ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand', and ‘Eleanor Rigby’.



Zeppelin joining TikTok comes after Jimmy Page recently admitted he doesn't think Led Zeppelin would exist today because of the immediacy of the online world.



The 77-year-old musician found working in the 1970s was a "fun time as a creative musician" because the group were able to experiment with their sound and introduce new material at gigs without worrying it would leak any further than the venue.



He explained: “We used to throw songs into the live set that we hadn’t recorded yet, just for fun.



"We did that with 'Immigrant Song' at Bath Festival in 1970, and nobody had heard anything like it. You don’t have that freedom now because it would be posted online immediately. It was a fun time as a creative musician, a fun time to be in a band.”



The band ended in 1980 when drummer John passed away but they have reunited for special one-off performances, most recently in 2007.