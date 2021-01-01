Noah Cyrus wishes the "days were longer" with father Billy Ray Cyrus.

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old singer posted a montage on TikTok in which fans could see the father-daughter duo hug, hike, climb trees, and ride motorcycles.

Set to Slipping Through My Fingers from the Mamma Mia! soundtrack, the July hitmaker captioned the video tribute: "i wish the days were longer, love you dad @Billy Ray Cyrus."

The emotional post left some fans thinking that something had happened to the singer's father, with one fan commenting, "THE CAPTION MADE ME THINK HE DIED FOR A QUICK MIN."

Billy Ray later shared the video on his Instagram and joked, "Wow ... @noahcyrus this is the most views this ole bikes had in a long time! Would you like to see me build a ramp & jump round bales of hay with it?"

Earlier this year, the two shared a sweet moment on Spotify's For The Record podcast ahead of the Grammys. Noah was nominated for the Best New Artist Grammy, which the Old Town Road collaborator was nominated for in 1993. During their chat, Billy Ray advised his youngest to "be original".

"(As a child) you were a horse rider, you rode horses and that was your thing. And then all of a sudden you started making music," Billy Ray said on the podcast. "And I go, 'She's serious about it!' And you started dedicating yourself to writing the best songs you could write and being the best musician you could be... And I'm sitting there going, 'That's my Noie! That's my Noie! Look at her! The dream is happening."