Adele announces comeback concerts

Adele has announced the first set of her comeback concert dates.

The Rolling in the Deep singer thrilled fans when she announced on Tuesday morning that she would be performing at Hyde Park in London on 1 and 2 July 2022. The shows currently mark her first live concerts in five years as she hasn't performed publicly since the conclusion of her previous tour in June 2017.

She announced the dates by sharing the poster along with the words, "Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii," followed by a love heart emoji and a link to register for the ticket presale on her website.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustration as the website seemingly crashed, leaving some of them unable to register. Tickets for the shows go on sale from 30 October, while the presale starts on 28 October.

The 33-year-old's concerts form part of next year's BST Hyde Park festival, which will also feature performances from Sir Elton John, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam. It marks a comeback for the festival too, as organisers were forced to cancel the 2020 and 2021 editions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adele returned to the spotlight earlier this month with her new single Easy on Me, and her fourth studio album, 30, will be released on 19 November.

The British star will also be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey during a two-hour special called One Night Only on 14 November.