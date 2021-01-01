NEWS Australian superstars Spacey Jane announce updated UK tour dates Newsdesk Share with :





Spacey Jane have announced an upgraded UK headline tour, after the initial dates sold out in a matter of hours.



The Aussie four piece recently returned with huge single 'Lunchtime' which was the latest track to follow their platinum selling debut album Sunlight, released last year to critical acclaim.



Calling in the greats, 'Lunchtime' is seasoned with mixing magic from Grammy Award winning music producer Rich Costey. Known for his notable work with The Killers, Phoebe Bridgers and many more, Spacey Jane now take a seat at the table.



Alongside the single, the band announced their long awaited debut headline UK tour, playing a huge run of dates around the country in April 2022. With tickets selling out almost instantly, multiple venues on the tour have now been updated, including London which has been moved from Lafayette to Electric Brixton.



New single 'Lunchtime' is also continuing to make a huge impact in the UK, premiering as Hottest Record with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, as well as becoming Jack Saunder's Tune of the Week on BBC Radio 1 this week.



Talking through the themes of the new single 'Lunchtime', frontman Caleb Harper says: “I wrote this song while experiencing severe hangover anxiety and feeling extremely hopeless. It’s fun to juxtapose fast upbeat instrumentation with somber lyrics and themes. I’m trying to explain how I feel like I’m just going through the motions with love, career, friends and family. I felt like everything was just happening because it had to and not because I cared about it.”



Spacey Jane’s debut album Sunlight, released last year, reached #2 on the ARIA charts, and was voted Album of the Year in the triple j Listener’s Poll. This year started with a big bang, with Spacey Jane’s Top 10 and platinum single “Booster Seat” taking out the number 2 spot in triple j’s Hottest 100. Three more tracks from Sunlight made the countdown, with “Weightless” at #81, “Straightfaced” at #28 and “Skin” placing #15.



This week it was also announced that 'Booster Seat' has received an ARIA nomination for Song of the Year presented by YouTube Music. The Awards take place on the 24th November. All nominees HERE.



Tickets for most of the new dates are on sale now, while the Bristol, Southampton and Leeds shows go on sale Friday at 10am.



APRIL 2022

4 Bristol, Fleece

5 Southampton, Heartbreakers

7 Manchester, Academy 3

8 Nottingham, Metronome

10 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

12 Dublin, The Workman’s Club

13 Glasgow, King Tuts

14 Bristol, Rough Trade

16 Berlin, Badehaus

17 Hamburg, Turmzimmer

18 Cologne, Blue Shell

21 Brighton, Pattern

22 London, Electric Brixton

23 Rotterdam, Motel Mozaique

26 Birmingham, Hare and Hounds