NEWS Adele to play two nights in Hyde Park for BST Newsdesk Share with :





Following the announcement of her hugely anticipated new album due November 19 and the release of her record breaking single ‘Easy On Me’, Adele will play two dates at London’s Hyde Park in summer 2022.



Performing on Friday 1 July and Saturday 2 July at American Express ® presents BST Hyde Park, these will be her first UK live shows since 2017.



Fans can sign up at adele.com from 8am on Tuesday 26 October to access Adele’s presale which begins at 10am on Thursday 28 October. American Express ® Cardmembers can access presale tickets from 10am, Friday 29 October.



Tickets go on general sale from 10am, Saturday 30 October.



Due for release in November, ‘30’ will be Adele’s fourth album and will be the first new music since 2015. Its release sparks a resurgence in streams of her back catalogue, sending two more of her hits back into the Top 40 this week. Adele’s past albums continue to climb the charts as we move closer to the release of 30 next month. 25 jumps three places to reach Number 3, while 21 jumps eight places to Number 6 and 19 vaults 39 places to Number 15.