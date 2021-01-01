'I'm waiting here if the song's dope': Sean Paul up for Jesy Nelson collaboration

Sean Paul is down for collaborating with Jesy Nelson.



The 'Get Busy' hitmaker - who is set to release his new album 'Scorcha' in early 2022 - previously teamed up with the 30-year-old singer's former band, Little Mix, on the 2016 hit 'Hair', and he wouldn't turn down the chance to release a track with solo artist Jesy if it was the right song.



Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, the 48-year-old Dancehall King said: "She's cool, if she does reach out I'll be happy and I'm waiting here if the song's dope."



Sean has just dropped 'Dynamite' featuring Sia and has a song with UK pop star Raye on his upcoming record, while he also revealed he has a track with Rita Ora that might make an appearance in the future.



Meanwhile, the 'Breathe' star recently claimed he has lost millions since the COVID-19 pandemic halted live shows, but that hasn't stopped him dipping into his wallet to help out various charities.



He said: “I’ve lost a lot of money because I travel more than six months out of the year. Like millions, all of that is from touring, but then I’ve also been spending money on charities.”



And while Sean has enjoyed spending more time with his two young children, four-year-old Levi Blaze and two-year-old Remi - whom he has with wife Jodi Stewart - amid the global health crisis, he admitted sometimes he needs to step outside of the house for a "spliff or a Heineken" to get a breather.



He said: “Sometimes you have to take a break … With everything, there is a silver lining, so I have enjoyed the family time, and I have enjoyed the extra studio time that I’ve been given.”



“Sometimes the family does get on your nerves. I have to go outside and get a spliff or a Heineken.



“The most annoying part is when the kids wanna go out and play, and you’re not into that vibe … it’s like, ‘Just go out and play,’ or, ‘Just play a video game it [is] too hot outside.’ With my wife, the extra conversations can be annoying. I need quiet time, there’s a time we need to talk with God — with yourself — and that time has been squeezed.”