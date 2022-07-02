Adele announces two homecoming gigs at BST Hyde Park 2022

Adele is set to headline two nights at London's American Express presents BST Hyde Park next summer.



The 33-year-old megastar recently returned with her first new music in six years, 'Easy On Me', taken from her hotly-awaited follow-up to 2015's '25', '30', and now the 'Hello hitmaker has confirmed she will return to her homeland to perform at the famous landmark on July 1 and July 2, 2022, as part of the festival series.



The Tottenham-born star made the announcement on Twitter and captioned the post: "Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii Pre sale at http://adele.com. (sic)"



The pair of shows will mark the Grammy-winner's first UK concerts since 2017.



Adele's concert news comes after the record-breaking success of 'Easy On Me', which shot straight to Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



The 'When We Were Young' singer broke an Official UK Chart record, as the piano ballad racked up 24 million streams in the UK – beating Ariana Grande’s record of 16.9 million with 2019's '7 Rings'.



And Adele also smashed the Spotify record for most global streams in a day, a record previously held by K-Pop boy band BTS and their hit 'Butter'.



Adele will release her fourth studio album on November 19, and she described the LP as her "ride or die throughout the most turbulent period" of her life following her divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019.



In a lengthy statement shared on social media, the 'Rolling in the Deep' hitmaker ?said: "I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually.



"And yet there I was knowingly - willingly, even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!



"I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones.



"Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go so far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life.



"And so, I'm ready to finally put this album out."



Fans can sign up at adele.com from 8am on Tuesday 26 October to access Adele's presale which begins at 10am on Thursday 28 October. American Express Cardmembers can access presale tickets from 10am, Friday 29 October.



Tickets go on general sale from 10am, Saturday 30 October.