Britney Spears calls out family for 'hurting me deeper than you'll ever know'

Britney Spears has accused her family of "hurting me deeper than you'll ever know".



Beneath a photo of a typewriter and a pile of pink roses on Instagram, the 39-year-old pop star told fans about the grievances she has with the people she loves who "bail" on her.



"Don't you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organize trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they'll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes ???" Spears began. "It's humiliating and it's like every person I've ever opened to immediately says they'll be gone on a trip for two weeks after ... OK I get it ... they're only available to me when it's convenient for them ... well I'm no longer available to any of them now !!!"



The Grammy winner insisted that she is fine with "being alone" and that she is done with being "this understanding Mother Teresa". Cutting away at the ambiguity, Spears revealed that the message was to her family "for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know !!!"



"I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!!" she wrote, referencing the 13-year legal arrangement that her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, is hoping to end for good at a court date next month.



"I'm only 5'4" and I've played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is ???" she exclaimed, later making the quote into a graphic in a separate post.



The message concluded with the Gimme More hitmaker tagging fellow pop star Camila Cabello, informing her that she had found a tiny desk to go along with the tiny typewriter in the photo.