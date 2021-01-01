Jesy Nelson is set to release her debut solo album in 2022

Jesy Nelson will reportedly release her debut album in 2022.

The former Little Mix star - who announced a deal with Polydor in May along with plans for her first solo record - has been working hard on the highly anticipated collection, but her team are keen to wait until more singles have been unveiled.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column that plans for a 2021 release were never officially set in stone, while another said: "Jesy spent months in the studio at the top of the year after leaving Little Mix and had loads of songs ready to go.

"But the rollout for 'Boyz' took a long time and the team and Jesy don't want to release an album after only putting out one single. The hope now is that a full collection will follow next year."

The 30-year-old singer has been working hard on her solo material, and it's said she has high hopes for the album once it drops.

The source added: "Jesy was still working on new music as recently as last month, when she was in Los Angeles.

"She just wants it to be the best it can be."

Meanwhile, Jesy recently revealed the as-yet-unheard tracks have been inspired by a breakup, and she never wants "to experience that again".

She said: "If you were to bring 1990s- and 2000s-era R&B and pop back and make it now, that’s what it sounds like.

"I went through a breakup when I was writing it; it was the first time I’d ever been heartbroken in my life. I cried for a month in the studio.

"I wouldn’t change it because I wrote the best album from it, but Jesus Christ, I never want to experience that again.

"A lot of it [is also about] what I was going through in the band and how I was feeling. Then there’s just some bangers!"