Rock fan Sigrid records new music with Bring Me The Horizon

Sigrid is writing music with Bring Me The Horizon.

The 25-year-old Norwegian pop star has been in the studio with the rock band and teased that fans can expect new music soon.

The 'Burning Bridges' hitmaker posted a clip of her performing a stripped-back rendition of the Grammy-nominated group's 2018 hit ‘Mantra’ on TikTok and wrote: “Just wait til you hear what we wrote #Rocktober. (sic)"

BMTH's Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish could be seen walking around the studio behind Sigrid before the frontman hilariously interrupted her by sticking his head in frame and saying "mantra" in his distinctive Sheffield accent.

The 'Don't Kill My Vibe' hitmaker also shared a snap with Oli and keyboardist, programmer, percussionist, and backing vocalist Jordan on Instagram and hailed them "legends".

Sigrid recently teased that 'Rock Sigrid' comes out on her new music.

She said: “I’m a huge fan of rock music and I think you can hear that in the new music I’ve been making too. On my new single ‘Burning Bridges’, you really hear ‘Rock Sigrid’. You’ll definitely see that live energy from me again, I’ve missed it.”

And she the singer revealed that she's a huge Nirvana fan and the Grunge pioneers' music inspired her to not just be a "piano girl".

She said: “For one school play, I played ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ with a backing band of my classmates and everyone was shocked, like, ‘Where did that come from?’ It was great. I think that playing that rock song in front of 20 kids at school gave me a new confidence. From then on, I wasn’t just that piano girl. I showed another energy that I had.”

As for the 'Throne' rockers, they started out as a deathcore band, before adopting a slightly softer metalcore sound, and going on to experiment with electronica, pop and hip-hop.