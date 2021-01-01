Katy Perry covers The Beatles for Gap's holiday campaign

Katy Perry covers The Beatles' All You Need is Love for Gap's 2021 holiday campaign.

In the lead-up to Christmas, the pop superstar has recorded a version of the hit 1967 tune and also appears in a commercial, titled All Together Now, for the fashion retailer.

In addition, Katy will release her recording of the full-length single, and for every stream of the track on Spotify, bosses at Gap will donate $1 to non-profit organisation Baby2Baby, up to a total of $100,000 (£726,000).

"I'm always excited to work with brands that are going the extra mile to make this world a better, happier place," Katy, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove last year, shared in a statement. "Reimagining one of the most recognisable and emotional songs of our time with an iconic brand like Gap, having such a special and important message, has been a dream. And what better reason to partner than bringing people together to spread joy for the holidays and raise money for Baby2Baby, a charity that's close to my heart. Children are our future. We need to lift kids and help them find their value, self-worth, and self-respect."

The campaign also showcases a number of classic Gap designs, including the logo hoodie, an oversized denim jacket, vintage soft joggers, and a 100 per cent recycled cropped jacket, as well as a cute holiday range, featuring flannel PJs, cozy lounge and fleece sets.