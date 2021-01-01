Travis Barker gets tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's lips

Travis Barker has honoured fiancée Kourtney Kardashian with his latest tattoo.



The Blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram Stories on Monday to document a visit to celebrity tattoo artist Scott Campbell's studio, and posted a close-up snap of a scorpion stencil as well as an imprint of black-lipstick-covered lips.



Travis didn't share any further details. However, Scott uploaded a photo to his Instagram showing the final design on the musician's inner arm.



"Scorpio season. On @travisbarker... Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two," he wrote in the caption.



While the lips motif is a tribute to Kourtney, whom he proposed to last week, the large scorpion inking serves a dual purpose - it refers to Travis's star sign and also covers a tattoo of his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.



And it seems Kourtney approves of the design, as the 42-year-old re-shared a photo of the lips inking on her own social media accounts.



Earlier this year, the reality TV star also wrote the message "I love you" with a tattoo pen on Travis's arm.



Kourtney and Travis, 45, officially started dating in January.