Jacqui Abbott pulls out of Paul Heaton gigs on medical advice

Jacqui Abbott has pulled out of the remainder of her shows with Paul Heaton on doctor's orders.



The 47-year-old former The Beautiful South star has been forced to cut short her run with her old bandmate due to problems with her voice.



The duos next planned performance is at the Bonus Arena in Hull this evening (25.10.21) but Heaton, 59, is set to complete the rest of the run this year on his own with their live band.



The musician said in a statement on Twitter: “Thank you for all your kind messages and support for Jacqui following the announcement yesterday.



“Sadly due to medical advice Jacqui will not be able to perform at the forthcoming shows.



Jacqui added: “To miss the last stretch of something we’d waited so long for is truly gutting, and I wish to say to everyone how sorry I am because it’s meant from the heart.



“Paul, the lads, and all the people behind the scenes have been supportive. Thank you for every kind word.”



The upcoming dates include two consecutive nights at the iconic London Palladium, kicking off on Friday (29.10.21).



Heaton reunited with Abbott in 2013 to record new material, with the pair releasing 'What Have We Become?' in 2014. The album reached number three in the UK Albums Chart.



Their most recent studio album, 'Manchester Calling', was released in 2020.



Heaton and Abbott were set to tour the UK in support of the LP across April and May 2020, but the concerts were delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.







Paul and Jacqui's remaining tour dates:



October 25th, Hull, Bonus Arena



October 27th, Birmingham, Utilita Arena



October 29th, London, Palladium



October 30th, London, Palladium



November 8th, Blackburn, King George’s Hall



November 9th, Stockport, Plaza Theatre



November 11th, Chesterfield, The Winding Wheel