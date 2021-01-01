Jesse McCartney weds

Jesse McCartney has married Katie Peterson in a "romantic" ceremony.

The Beautiful Soul hitmaker and the singer/actress tied the knot at the Santa Lucia Preserve in California on Saturday.

Jesse opted for a classic Brioni tuxedo, while Katie looked stunning in a Galia Lahav gown and Jimmy Choo heels.

"I think that moment of settling in at the altar and just watching her come down is going to be pretty special and having our families there and witnessing all of it... It's hard not to be romantic about that portion of the night," he told People prior to the nuptials.

Jesse and Katie got engaged in September 2019 after dating for seven years.

And in the interview, the popstar admitted it was love at first sight.

"I found her incredibly attractive and was just trying to charm her, but she wasn't having it," he recalled of first meeting Katie at a party. "I eventually left my number on a napkin and she said, 'You didn't write your name down on it!' And I was like, 'Oh, of course, she probably got a million of these tonight.' I had to write my name down on the napkin and then eventually the rest is history!"