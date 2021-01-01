Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19

Ed Sheeran has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home.

The British singer-songwriter, who is set to release his fourth studio album = (equals) on 29 October, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the health update.

"Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," the 30-year-old commented. "It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances (as) I can from my house.

"Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone."

Ed didn't share any other details. The Bad Habits hitmaker had been scheduled to participate in a Q&A with fans as part of a chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music this week.