NEWS Adele set for second week at Number 1 with 'Easy On Me' Newsdesk Share with :





Adele is set for a second week at Number 1 with Easy On Me, currently tracking to top the Official Singles Chart once more. Last week, the track broke UK chart records when it debuted at the top of the chart, with the highest first-week streams of any track in chart history.



Becky Hill and Topic could jump up one place to Number 10 with My Heart Goes (La Di Da), following weeks of upward trajectory. It would be Becky’s fifth Top 10 single and Topic’s third.



Meanwhile outside the Top 10, Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd could be in for this week’s highest new entry with their track Moth To A Flame. The slick synth-pop number is currently on course to debut at Number 12.



ABBA could also gain their 29th UK Top 40 single on Friday. Just A Notion, the latest single from their upcoming album Voyage, is heading for a Number 14 debut.



And finally, Digga D’s Red Light Green Light could be another new entry at Number 16. It would be the London rapper’s ninth UK Top 40 single.