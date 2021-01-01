NEWS Coldplay claim fastest-selling album of 2021 so far with 'Music Of The Spheres' Newsdesk Share with :





Coldplay shoot straight to Number 1 on this week’s Official UK Albums Chart with Music of the Spheres and claim the fastest-selling album of 2021 so far.



Shifting 101,000 chart sales in its opening week, Music of the Spheres becomes the band’s ninth consecutive chart-topping studio album. It’s opening week figure surpasses Dave’s We’re All Alone In This Together, which opened on 74,000 in July, and is the first album to surpass 100,000 chart sales in a week since Ed Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project opened with 125,000 in July 2019.



85% of Coldplay’s week 1 figure were pure sales (physical and download), including 12,400 on vinyl, meaning it also tops this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



With an unbroken run of nine Number 1 studio albums, Coldplay tie with Brandon Flowers, who also has a clean streak of nine consecutive chart-toppers across The Killers and his solo releases. only Noel Gallagher has amassed more, with all 10 of his albums. Coldplay now also tie with ABBA and Bob Dylan for acts with nine Number 1 albums on the Official Albums Chart.



Elsewhere, The Beatles’ Let It Be returns to the Top 10 at Number 2, thanks to a new Super Deluxe Edition. It marks the album’s first entry into the Top 10 in 50 years, aside from the “alternative mix” Let It Be… Naked which reached Number 7 in November 2003.



Adele’s past albums continue to climb the Official Albums Chart as we move closer to the launch of 30 next month. 25 jumps three places to reach Number 3, while 21 jumps eight places to Number 6 and 19 vaults 39 places to Number 15.



Daniel O’Donnell earns his 19th Top 10 album with the celebratory 60, which debuts at Number 4 - extending his incredible UK chart record as the first artist to have an album in the Official Albums Chart each year for the last 33 years.



South London singer-songwriter Joy Crookes earns her first-ever UK chart entry with debut album Skin at Number 5 - the best-seller in independent record shops this week. Meanwhile, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes are another new entry at Number 8 with their fourth album and third UK Top 10 Sticky.



Outside the Top 10, the Charlatans’ greatest hits collection A Head Full of Ideas debuts at Number 11, while Brighton band Lovejoy’s debut record Pebble Brain enters at Number 12. Alt-pop enigma PinkPantheress is another new entry, her first mixtape To Hell With It is a new entry at Number 20.



US rapper Young Thug’s second album Punk becomes his second Top 40 album, entering at Number 22. Kylie Minogue’s 2001 disco-pop opus Fever is at Number 23 thanks to a 20th anniversary reissue for National Album Day, while Warsop folk-punk band Ferocious Dog secure their first UK chart entry with The Hope at Number 31.



Finally, thanks to a special picture disk release for National Album Day, Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black rises 54 places to Number 35.