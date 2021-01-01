NEWS Adele makes record-breaking Number 1 debut with 'Easy On Me' Newsdesk Share with :





Adele’s comeback is off to a record-breaking start as her new single Easy On Me soars straight to Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



The singer’s third UK Number 1 single takes its crown with a massive 217,300 chart sales in its first week - the highest week 1 figure since Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You, which earned 226,800 in January 2017.



Adele also breaks an Official UK Chart record with the single as Easy On Me racked up 24 million streams in the UK this week – topping Ariana Grande’s record of 16.9 million set back in January 2019 with 7 Rings. Easy On Me also earns the biggest week of digital download sales of 2021 so far, with 23,500.



Easy On Me is Adele’s first new music in six years, and is the lead track from her upcoming album 30. Its release sparks a resurgence in streams of her back catalogue, sending two more of her hits back into the Top 40 this week; When We Were Young lands at Number 25, and Someone Like You bows at Number 34.



Meanwhile, Coldplay’s new album Music of the Spheres sends their recent BTS collaboration My Universe up ten places to Number 5, while Let Somebody Go with Selena Gomez enters at Number 24, and former Top 20 hit Higher Power rebounds to Number 26.



There are new peaks this week for Becky Hill & Topic’s My Heart Goes (La Di Da) (11), Doja Cat’s Woman (13), Dermot Kennedy’s Better Days (16) – which climbs eight to become the Irish singer’s fourth Top 20 single – and The Anxiety’s Meet Me At Our Spot (17).



Clean Bandit & Topic zoom up ten places to Number 28 with Drive ft. Wes Nelson, and finally, Ewan McVicar’s dance smash Tell Me Something Good climbs four places to a new peak at Number 30.