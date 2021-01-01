Kimberly Wyatt says Pussycat Dolls reunion will go ahead.

The reunion tour - featuring Wyatt, Jessica Sutta, Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts and Carmit Bachar - was initially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but Kimberly says it is set to begin next September.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Nobody has told me that it has been cancelled so I’m holding onto the hope that it’s September 2022 until I’m told otherwise.

“I’m desperate to get out there. I had finally felt like I was in the groove, I was ready for it - let’s go!

“The fans deserve it. They have supported us for so long. We need to get out there and do what we do.”

The future of the tour was placed in doubt earlier this year when Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin filed a lawsuit claiming Nicole was refusing to participate unless she received complete creative control in relaunching the group, as well as a bigger percentage of profits.

However, Scherzinger's lawyer Howard King described the claims as "ludicrous and false" and alleged the lawsuit was "a desperate attempt to divert blame for her own failures by trying to impose obligations on Nicole that simply do not exist".

The attorney added: "Robin will fail in her efforts to trade on Nicole's hard-earned success to pull herself out of a deep financial hole she has created by her own poor business and professional decisions.

"Prior to Nicole's involvement, trading on Nicole's name without her consent, Robin borrowed (and spent) $600,000 from Live Nation that she won't or can't repay.

"Nicole has invested her own funds in excess of $150,000 in support of a potential PCD reunion that has now been made impossible by Robin's actions (including the public release of the group members' confidential financial information).

"Nicole loves and respects the PCD fans and hopes to one day be back on stage performing the group's amazing hits for them. Sadly, this will not happen under these circumstances."