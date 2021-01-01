Coldplay score ninth consecutive Official UK Albums Chart number one with Music of the Spheres

Coldplay have scored their ninth consecutive number one on the Official UK Albums Chart with their new record, ‘Music of the Spheres’.

The ‘My Universe’ hitmakers have shot straight to number one with their ninth studio album, which was released on October 15, meaning the band have successfully topped the chart with every single studio record they’ve released.

‘Music of the Spheres’ sold a whopping 101,000 chart sales in its opening week, making it the fastest-selling album of 2021 so far, topping the previous effort of 74,000 units which was set by Dave with his record ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’ in July.

The album is also the first record to surpass 100,000 chart sales in a week since Ed Sheeran’s ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’ opened with 125,000 in July 2019.

An impressive 85 percent of Coldplay’s week one figures were pure sales from physical and download, including 12,400 on vinyl, making it this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart number one too.

Coldplay’s unbroken run of nine number one studio albums puts them tied with Brandon Flowers, who also has a clean streak of nine consecutive chart-toppers across The Killers and his solo releases.

The only act to have amassed more than nine consecutive chart-toppers is Noel Gallagher, whose career with Oasis and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds puts him at 10 back-to-back number one albums.

Coldplay now also tie with ABBA and Bob Dylan for acts with nine number one albums on the Official Albums Chart.

Elsewhere in this week’s Album Chat, The Beatles shot back up into the top five at number two, thanks to the new Super Deluxe Edition of ‘Let It Be’.

Number three was occupied by Adele’s 2015 album ‘25’ ahead of the highly-anticipated release of her new album ’30’ – which will be released on November 19 – while her 2011 venture ‘21’ was down in number six, and her debut record ’19’ also featured in 15th place.

Adele also proved a hit in the Official UK Singles Chart this week, with her new track ‘Easy On Me’ debuting at number one.