Swedish House Mafia drop The Weeknd collab, announce 2022 world tour

Swedish House Mafia have released their The Weeknd collaboration, 'Moth To A Flame', and announced a 2022 world tour.



The house music supergroup - comprising Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello - have followed up July's ‘It Gets Better' and 'Lifeline', which features Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake, with the new cinematic track.



The 'Take My Breath' singer recently revealed that the EDM stars were among the artists who inspired his upcoming follow-up to 2020's acclaimed 'After Hours' LP.



Meanwhile, Swedish House Mafia will kick off the North American leg of the extensive stadium and arena jaunt in Miami, Florida on July 29, before heading to the UK and Europe in September, and wrapping in Finland on November 13.



The 'Don't You Worry Child' hitmakers are also set to play Coachella next April.



The world-famous event and its sister festival Stagecoach was postponed this year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, but the organisers recently confirmed the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will welcome back festival-goers in the desert at the Empire Polo Club in Indio across the weekends of April 15 to April 17 and April 22 and 23, 2022.



And after Travis Scott and Rage Against The Machine were confirmed as headliners, an image of the trio was shared on the official Coachella social media pages along with three black circle emojis.



As well as the confirmed headliners, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion were also previously confirmed for Coachella 2022.



What's more, Frank Ocean is set to headline in 2023.



Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public next Friday, October 29th at swedishhousemafia.com, with the Special Tour Edition CD pre-order pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, October 27.







Swedish House Mafia 2022 tour dates:







Jul 29 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena



Jul 31 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center



Aug 3 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium



Aug 5 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena



Aug 7 – Montreal, Quebec – îleSoniq Festival



Aug 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden



Aug 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center



Aug 11 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena



Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center



Aug 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena



Aug 19 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center



Aug 21 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena



Aug 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center



Aug 26 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center



Aug 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center



Aug 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center



Sep 2 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena



Sep 4 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena



Sep 13 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena



Sep 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena



Sep 16 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center



Sep 29 – Manchester, England – AO Arena



Sep 30 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro Arena



Oct 2 – London, England – The O2



Oct 6 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena



Oct 8 – Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena Birmingham



Oct 10 – Paris, France – Accor Arena



Oct 14 – Madrid, Spain – IFEMA Madrid Live



Oct 15 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena



Oct 18 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum



Oct 19 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion



Oct 21 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena



Oct 22 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena



Oct 25 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena



Oct 27 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle



Oct 29 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis



Oct 31 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome



Nov 3 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle



Nov 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle



Nov 6 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena



Nov 8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena



Nov 9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena



Nov 11 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena



Nov 13 – Tampere, Finland – Uros Arena