Duran Duran up for Glastonbury if they get the 'right slot'

Duran Duran would play Glastonbury if they were offered the "right slot".

The 80s' New Romantic icons - who have released their 15th studio album, 'Future Past', today (22.10.21) - would jump at the chance to play the Pyramid Stage at the Worthy Farm festival should they get the call from organisers Emily and Michael Eavis.

Keyboardist Nick Rhodes told The Sun newspaper: “We played Coachella a few years ago, which was great.

“In the Eighties, if you were a pop band you weren’t really asked to play a festival. It’s something we’ve had to learn.”

Asked if they'd like to play the world-famous Somerset event, frontman Simon Le Bon replied: “We are up for it — if we get the right slot.

“We’re not going to play in a little acoustic tent but if we get the right slot, we’d love to do it.”

Elsewhere, the 'Wild Boys' hitmakers revealed they have no plans to reunite with founding member Andy Taylor - who first quit the group in 1986, before he returned in 2000 and left for good six years later, but Simon is still in touch with the guitarist.

Bassist John Taylor, 61, said: "We move on to Andy Taylor, the founding member who quit the band in 1986, rejoined in 2000 and called it a day again in 2006.

“We reformed the original band, we went on that adventure and then we were done with Andy.

“We did some crazy s*** in our twenties and there was a while when I thought, ‘I’m never gonna get over this’. But we change.

“With Andy it was just a slight difference in philosophy or the way that we look at life and that became really apparent.

“I love Andy’s guitar playing. You have to be very open-minded and flexible to be in this group. You’ve got to be able to go with the flow. And, you know, he just wasn’t that guy.”

Andy, 60, has been performing with Reef recently and has his own solo projects, while he has previously co-produced for Sir Rod Stewart and written for Belinda Carlisle.

And Simon, 62, admitted that while it was bizarre seeing his ex-bandmate perform Duran Duran's hit 'Hungry Like The Wolf' with a different singer, he's glad to see his pal working.

He said: “I send him texts.

“I watched him play some Duran Duran tracks on Chris Evans’s show and even though it was weird watching him play 'Hungry Like The Wolf' with another singer, I was so happy to see him working and involved in music because he’s such a great musician.”