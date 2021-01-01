Dua Lipa's team to pick Britain's Eurovision entry

Dua Lipa's management firm will choose Britain's entry for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

Bosses at Tap management, who also look after Ellie Goulding and Hailee Steinfeld, will take over the selection following a dreadful run in the competition that continued this year when the U.K. came last in the contest.

James Newman failed to score a single point with his song, Embers, extending an embarrassing run of failing to even make the top 10 since Jade Ewen competed in 2009.

Speaking to The Sun, Dua, who is of Kosovan heritage, said: “I’m a proud Brit whilst also being a proud Kosovan. I’m happy to lend my manager to the cause. I’ll be cheering them on!”

Elton John also gave the Tap team, led by Ben Mawson, his backing: “There aren’t many televised events that are as big and global as Eurovision, so it’s a wonderful opportunity for us to remind the world yet again of the depth and diversity of our talent. I can’t wait to see what gems our friends at Tap Music will unearth.”

Tap's involvement means that record label BMG will no longer be involved in selecting the U.K.'s entry.

Mawson said picking a successful team wouldn't be easy, but he believes Tap executives are up to the task.

He told BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat: "I think we should focus on getting some really special music and a really special artist that represents Britain in the best possible way.

"We don't want to see Eurovision as a boom or bust night for the artist. We want to see this as a platform for development for a career. We don't know yet if they'll be a new artist but if they are we want to make sure this is going to be a really positive experience."