Cardi B and Penn Badgley gush over each other on Twitter

Cardi B and Penn Badgley are big fans of each other's work.

On Sunday, the I Like It rapper shared a clip on Twitter from Netflix's In Conversation with YOU event.

In the video, Badgley discussed how his character in the thriller negatively uses social media, and admitted to his own ignorance on how to use it.

"I really appreciate people who have this totally second-nature relationship to it," the former Gossip Girl star explained. "Because that's when you have something meaningful and substantive to post, then I think it really comes through and people appreciate it all the more. Cardi B is a great example of that. She has such an authentic relationship."

In the caption, Cardi reacted to the star's praise, writing "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I'm famous famous."

The actor responded to the rapper's enthusiasm with a simply "I-".

Later, the two switched their profile pictures on the app to each other in reference to their shared love.

On Wednesday, Cardi joked about the exchange when she tagged the actor in a clip of a child saying, "Mom, is that me?"