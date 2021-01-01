NEWS Ed Sheeran to unveil an exclusive, three-day immersive experience in London Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :





Next Friday, in celebration of the release of his latest album, ‘=’, Ed Sheeran and Amazon Music will unveil an exclusive, three-day immersive fan experience in London inviting fans to step inside ‘The Equals Listening Experience’. The three-day pop-up event, running between Friday, October 29 and Sunday, October 31 will allow fans to experience Ed’s latest album in a truly immersive way.



Mirroring the creative inspiration behind ‘=’, ‘The Equals Listening Experience’ will take fans on the journey of the album’s evolution. Upon arrival, guests will step into a darkened room before entering ‘The Equals Listening Experience’, resetting their senses as they prepare to journey through the pop-up event. Once inside, fans will be welcomed into the listening meadow, a 360 sensory experience, where they will have a chance to hear a clip from Ed talking about the album, before listening to some of the tracks in spatial audio. Kitted out with mirrored walls creating the illusion of an infinite meadow, immersive sound and lighting alongside butterfly projections, ‘The Equals Listening Experience’ will allow visitors to feel as though they’ve travelled right into the heart of the album. As guests depart the experience, they will have the chance to visit the augmented reality photo wall, where they can capture pictures and videos with a swarm of digital butterflies.



‘The Equals Listening Experience’ will take place at Protein Studios in Shoreditch, London between 12pm and 8pm on Friday, 29th October and from 10am to 8pm on Saturday 30th and Sunday, 31st October. Access to ‘The Listening Equals Experience’ is free and pre-booking tickets is advised. Free tickets are now available above.



Ed Sheeran will release his fourth studio album, ‘=’, on the opening day of ‘The Equals Listening Experience’, Friday, October 29th. The album will be available to stream on Amazon Music globally, and on Alexa-enabled devices by simply asking “Alexa, play Equals by Ed Sheeran.”