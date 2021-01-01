Did Coachella just confirm Swedish House Mafia for 2022?

Coachella seemingly confirmed Swedish House Mafia will play the 2022 iteration of the music festival.

The world-famous event - which was meant to take place in April - and its sister festival Stagecoach was postponed this year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, but the organisers recently confirmed the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will welcome back festival-goers in the desert at the Empire Polo Club in Indio across the weekends of April 15 to April 17 and April 22 and 23, 2022.

And after Travis Scott and Rage Against The Machine were confirmed as headliners, an image of the house music trio - comprising Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello - was shared on the official Coachella social media pages along with three black circle emojis, prompting speculation that the 'Don't You Worry Child' hitmakers will be performing next year.

As well as the confirmed headliners, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion were also previously confirmed for Coachella 2022.

What's more, Frank Ocean is set to headline in 2023.

Coachella recently changed its policy on entry to the festival so that it's no longer a requirement to be inoculated against COVID-19 to attend.

The update on their website read: "After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our festivals recently, alongside the rising vaccination rate of eligible Americans, we feel confident that we can safely update our policy for Coachella that allows for [a] negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination.”

The Swedish House Mafia teaser comes after the trio announced their upcoming collaboration with The Weeknd, 'Moth To A Flame', which is released at midnight.

The 'Take My Breath' singer recently revealed that EDM stars were among the artists who have inspired his upcoming follow-up to 2020's acclaimed 'After Hours' LP.