NEWS Tony Bennett to receive Lifetime Achievement Award Newsdesk





US vocalist Tony Bennett will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at this month’s Jazz FM Awards with PPL and PRS for Music. The legendary singer, who has sold over 50 million records during the course of an illustrious 70-year career, will be presented with the award at the ceremony at Under the Bridge in West London on October 28th.



Also being honoured at this year’s ceremony will be revered UK saxophonist Courtney Pine CBE, who is the recipient of The Gold Award. Pine and Bennett join a long list of illustrious artists to have received one of Jazz FM’s Special Awards including the likes of Herbie Hancock, Quincy Jones, Gregory Porter, Norah Jones, Dame Cleo Laine, George Benson, Pat Metheny, Georgie Fame and Ahmad Jamal.



Jazz FM Content Director Nick Pitts:



“We are absolutely thrilled that the legendary Tony Bennett, one of the true greats of jazz whose music has touched so many millions of people around the world, has agreed to receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.



In the meantime, we can’t wait for the world to see this year’s ceremony which is not only topped off by this Award for Tony alongside the Gold for Courtney Pine, but there will be some real surprises in the room along with some stunning performances. Roll on 28th October.”



This year’s Jazz FM Awards ceremony will be hosted by Jazz FM presenter Anne Frankenstein and British jazz saxophonist Soweto Kinch and can be watched live on the station’s Facebook page. Nominees include star saxophonist Nubya Garcia, chart-topping singer Celeste, London soul collective SAULT, US pianist and singer Jon Batiste, fast-rising trumpeter Emma-Jean Thackray, producer and DJ Floating Points with the London Symphony Orchestra and Pharoah Sanders, neo-soul singer-songwriter Ego Ella May, revered British-Italian singer Georgia Mancio, and the legendary alto saxophonist Gary Bartz.



Plus, for the first time, the event will be followed by a NOLA themed afterparty for the winners and special guests hosted by LouisianaTravel.com with a special DJ set by Jazz FM’s Big Easy presenter DJ Lil’Koko.



JAZZ FM AWARDS 2021 with PPL and PRS for Music: GIFTED AWARD CATEGORIES



LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Tony Bennett



GOLD AWARD

Courtney Pine



IMPACT AWARD

TBA



JAZZ FM AWARDS 2021 with PPL and PRS for Music: NOMINEES



BLUES ACT OF THE YEAR

Eric Bibb

Marcus Bonfanti

Ruthie Foster



BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR

Jas Kayser

Nathaniel Cross

Secret Night Gang



THE DIGITAL AWARD sponsored by Raisin UK

Bandcamp Fridays

jazz re:freshed

Kansas Smitty’s



THE INNOVATION AWARD sponsored by Mishcon de Reya

Blue Note Re:imagined

EFG London Jazz Festival

SAULT



INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Amanda Whiting

Daniel Casimir

Ed 'Tenderlonious' Cawthorne



INTERNATIONAL JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR sponsored by Travelzoo

Christian McBride

Gary Bartz

Maria Schneider



SOUL ACT OF THE YEAR sponsored by LouisianaTravel.com

Ego Ella May

Jon Batiste

Omar



VOCALIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by Hampstead Jazz Club Presents

Celeste

Ego Ella May

Georgia Mancio



PUBLIC VOTE CATEGORIES



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Fergus McCreadie: Cairn

Floating Points, London Symphony Orchestra, and Pharoah Sanders: Promises

Jon Batiste: WE ARE

Matthew Halsall: Salute To The Sun

Nubya Garcia: SOURCE

SAULT: UNTITLED (Black Is)



UK JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR

Archipelago

Emma-Jean Thackray

Fergus McCreadie



The Jazz FM Awards 2021 is made possible with the support of PPL and PRS for Music, Mishcon De Reya, Travelzoo, Raisin UK, Hampstead Jazz Club Presents, LouisianaTravel.com, Sky VIP, Denbies, David Arnold Music and Yamaha.



Launched this year on the Jazz FM Premium app is a Jazz FM Awards channel that celebrates the rich history of the Awards with non-stop, ad break free music from winners and nominees. Jazz FM Premium launched earlier this year and offers its subscribers 20 exclusive Jazz FM stations along with a host of additional content.