Chris Brown praises Kyrie Irving for vaccine refusal

Chris Brown is supporting basketball star Kyrie Irving for refusing the Covid-19 vaccine.



Earlier this week, it was announced that the Brooklyn Nets player would not be allowed to playuntil he was vaccinated against Covid-19, per team rules. On Wednesday, the 32-year-old singer took to Instagram to support Irving's decision.



"THE REAL HERO!!! I stand with my brother," Brown wrote over a picture of the basketball player on his Instagram Story. "WHOEVER DONT LIKE IT... Go live your damn life.. ITS HIS CHOICE AND A DAMN GOOD ONE. ALWAYS IN MY BROTHERS CORNER."



The Go Crazy hitmaker has not shared whether or not he is vaccinated against the virus, however Irving recently revealed that he is not pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine during an Instagram Live session, and said he felt "demoinsed" for his choice.



"The financial consequences, I know I do not want to even do that," the point guard stated. "But it is reality that in order to be in New York City, in order to be on a team, I have to be vaccinated. I chose to be unvaccinated, and that was my choice, and I would ask you all to just respect that choice."



Irving continued, "I am going to just continue to stay in shape, be ready to play, be ready to rock out with my teammates and just be part of this whole thing. This is not a political thing; this is not about the NBA, not about any organization. This is about my life and what I am choosing to do."