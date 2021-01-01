Justin Bieber leads 2021 MTV EMA nominations

Justin Bieber is up for eight prizes at the upcoming 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

The Sorry singer has landed nominations for best artist, best pop, biggest fans, and two nods for song of the year, for Peaches, his collaboration with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and Stay, a team-up with The Kid Laroi.

Bieber has also been nominated for the best video, best collaboration, and the national Canadian artist prize.

Doja Cat and Lil Nas X each have six nods each, while Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Kid Laroi have five apiece.

The Canadian popstar, Doja Cat, and Lil Nas X are all up for the biggest prize - best artist – with Sheeran, last year's winner Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd also nominated.

Nominated alongside Stay and Peaches for best song are Doja Cat and SZA's Kiss Me More, Sheeran's Bad Habits, Lil Nas X's Montero (Call Me By Your Name), and Rodrigo's Drivers License.

Taylor Swift, who won best video two years ago for ME!, is nominated again this year for Willow, with Peaches, with Kiss Me More, Bad Habits, Montero (Call Me By Your Name) also up for the award alongside Normani and Cardi B's Wild Side.

The nominees for best group are BTS, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Little Mix, Maneskin, and Silk Sonic.

This year's awards bash will take place at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena in Hungary on 14 November.

The complete list of 2021 MTV EMA nominees is as follows:

Best artist -

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best song -

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - Stay

Best video -

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side

Taylor Swift - willow

Best collaboration -

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - Girl Like Me

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - Stay

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (remix)

Best group -

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Maneskin

Silk Sonic

Best new -

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid Laroi

Best pop -

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best electronic -

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best rock -

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Maneskin

The Killers

Best alternative -

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Willow

Yungblud

Best Latin -

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best hip hop -

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-pop -

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSE

Twice

Best push -

24KGoldn

Foushee

Girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid Laroi

Biggest fans -

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for good -

Billie Eilish - Your Power

Demi Lovato - Dancing With the Devil

girl in red - Serotonin

H.E.R. - Fight For You

Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Best U.S. act -

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift